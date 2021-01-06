Hawaii’s 4 members of Congress say they’re OK after mob overruns U.S. Capitol

All four members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation have said they are safe and expressed their outrage at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump today in Washington.

Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted, “My staff and I are safe and following the guidance of U.S. Capitol Police. We thank everyone for their expressions of aloha and concern.

“The attack on the Capitol and our democracy is despicable, but it will not stop us from completing our constitutional duties and affirming the results of the presidential election.”

Rep. Ed Case said in a tweet, “My staff and I are ok, but democracy is not. What a truly dark moment for our country, born of disrespect for our very foundations and institutions and incited by the highest levels of our leadership. But I know this is not our America, and I know we will get through this dark time together. And here in DC, on Capitol Hill, tonight or tomorrow or however long it takes, and regardless of what it takes, my colleagues and I will complete our constitutional duty and confirm the results of the Presidential election.”

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono tweeted, “Mahalo for everyone’s concern. I want to let you all know that I’m safe. I implore the president to tell his supporters to stand down for everyone’s safety and let Congress do our job today.”

And the newest member of Hawaii’s Congressional delegation Rep. Kai Kahele tweeted,“Just want to let everyone know that I and my family are safe. We are all away from the U.S Capitol & Congressional Complex. Thank you for all your messages. Thank you also to our law enforcement for keeping my colleagues safe.”

Kahele was sworn into office on Sunday.

Police were shown with guns drawn as protesters tried to break into the House Chamber.

A Trump supporter was standing at the Senate dais and a woman was in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, CNN reported.

“This is what you’ve gotten, guys,” Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, yelled as chaos ensued in the Senate chamber in apparent response to fellow lawmakers pushing Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, the New York Times reported.

Gov. David Ige said in a statement that news that protesters had stormed the U.S. Capitol “is extremely distressing.”

“It is an assault on democracy and everything this country stands for,” Ige said. “The vote certification process and peaceful transition of power must be completed as required by the United States Constitution, following a free and fair election.”

Ige said that in Hawaii, state sheriffs are working with the Honolulu Police Department “to protect the Hawaii State Capitol if necessary.”

In a joint statement, Shirlene Ostrov, chair of the Hawaii Republican Party, and Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaii, said:

“Violence, vandalism, intimidation, and mob rule have no place in our republic. We strongly denounce today’s storming of the U.S. Capitol, and call upon the protesters to stand down. We pray for a safe resolution and hope that aloha will prevail.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest, and also spells out how the electoral process is to be carried out. With respect to both of these, the Constitution must be upheld and respected.

“As the people and citizens of Hawaii, we are friends, neighbors, and family. Regardless of politics or party, there is more that unites us than divides us. We are one country, united under a common law. While we may have passionate debates and disagreements, violent lawlessness has no role in our political process.

“Many of us on both sides of the aisle may be feeling fear or anger today; It is so much more important than ever to remember what joins us together and show our aloha for one another.”