Wet’n’Wild Hawaii has appointed Scott Loos as the park’s new general manager. Loos is being promoted to general manager after serving as the park’s assistant general manager since 2015. He has more than a decade of park industry experience in Hawaii. Prior to Wet’n’Wild Hawaii, Loos managed over 150 employees and all operations at Sea Life Park Hawaii as general manager and director of operations. He also served as partner and chief financial officer at the Modern American Circus in Honolulu.

