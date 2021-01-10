Hawaii island mayor Mitch Roth hospitalized with chest pains

Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth was taken to a hospital Saturday night with chest pains, county officials said this morning

Roth, who was elected in November, went to North Hawaii Community Hospital, was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated and had a stent implanted, according to a county news release.

Doctors are still evaluating him, officials said.

Hawaii County Managing Director Lee Lord is acting mayor while Roth is recovering.

“I would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers at this time,” Roth said in the news release. “I have had excellent treatment from the moment I began to feel discomfort, and would especially like to thank our Hawaii County first responders for their adept response and care. My wife Noriko and I look forward to a speedy recovery and are confident that Lee will do a phenomenal job as acting mayor.”

Lord said, “I look forward to representing you honestly and with integrity in the absence of Mayor Roth. My wife Linda and I are praying for a speedy recovery for Mitch and look forward to his return.”