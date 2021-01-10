Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: Dec. 25-31, 2020 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Dec. 25-31 >> Shelley Lynn Beard and Timothy Hughes Russell >> Mathew Finauga Brown and Trisha Renita Edwards >> Jessica Marie Estrada and Thomas Anthony Garcia Roach >> Danely Samantha Gonzalez and Elijah Coby Knoell >> Lisa Katayama and Pierre Gorgui Thiam >> Faith Pomai Leilani Kepaa and Johannsen Keiki Alii Chaves >> Jennifer Kay Kimble and Orion Kaimiloa Manatad >> Matthew David Yoshimura Landry and Stefanianne Angelita Mei Wah Lum Hernandez >> Jeannette Yvonne Leas and Roland Marmullakaj >> Todd William Lloyd Mason and Keri Dawn Goss >> Ka’aikane E Ho‘omalu A‘e Maluna O‘u A Ho‘oikaika Ko‘uolakino E Nalei Hoku Okalani McCumsey-Rombawa and Rosanna Mahealani Prieto >> Michael Lane Mcewan and Heather Leilani Emiko Nakahara >> Aaron Carlton Mincks and Stephanie Ai Okihara >> James Michael Murphy and Madeline Nicole Anderson >> Clint Evan Scarborough and Mayuri Lily Nakasone >> Kyleen O’Donoghue Schaefer and Chase Thomas Dunkel >> Abraham Richard Junior Siatu’u and JulieAnne Kauilani Kaneakua Williams >> Asia Nicole Smith and Antonio Kimone Mikel Tarpley >> Matthew Robert Walker and Latosha Marie Haskin >> Nathan Evan Weaver and Klara Magdalena Ortiz Fischer >> Georgia Lee Wing and Ryan Nolan Barney BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Dec. 25-31 >> Oliver Jinbae Advincula >> Livingston Jane Andrews >> Reilynn Sakura Namaka Onaona O Ku‘uipo Ardren-Gorai >> Ariyana Grace U‘ilani Argel >> Renden Kaiaoakea Tasuku Yung Ming Bal >> Leah Lynn Dominguez >> Kaiden Kenji Dumlao >> Kyzen Vavega Fonoti >> Punakea Lydia Kalehua Kahala >> Pa’a Pukonakona Kamauoha >> Lana Kawaianuhea Sarina Kane-Shigematsu >> Reign Kaehuiki Kukunaokala Keanu >> Kamahie Sueko Labuguen >> Pierson Kaohuhaaheoinakuahiwiekolu McDonald >> Lily Lin McDuffie >> Kaiya Ellie Shizuka Miyazaki >> Xaria-Rogue Kahikinaokeanuenueokealohilani Rapoza >> Tilda James Dorrit Schultz >> Ari Jie Sun-Miyashiro >> Taniel Tanson Tamson >> Tatum Toshie Napua Tangalin >> Elizabeth Cristobal Tuppal >> Julian Joseph Valdez >> Jordan Tanjiro Villanueva >> Rey Chiemi Kailea Yee Previous Story Hawaii leaders exchange ideas on bringing back youth sports Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 7 – Dec. 11, 2020