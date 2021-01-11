comscore Television and radio - Jan. 11, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Pelicans at Mavericks 3:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: College Men
UConn at DePaul 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Colorado at Utah 1 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Boise State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
BASKETBALL: College Women
Colorado at USC 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
FOOTBALL: College Football Playoff
National Championship: Ohio St. vs. Alabama 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
Spanish: Real Betis at Huesca 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
Aus. Open, qual.; WTA Abu Dhabi (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open, qualifying; WTA Abu Dhabi 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP Delray 7:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP Delray 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open, qualifying; WTA Abu Dhabi 8 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Lakers at Rockets 3 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Lakers at Rockets 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Pacers at Warriors 5:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: College Men
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Butler at St. John’s 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Ole Miss at Florida 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Wisconsin at Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Miami at Boston College 2 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Duke at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Providence at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Vanderbilt at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Alabama at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
West Virginia at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Syracuse at North Carolina 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
SOCCER
French: Marseille at Dijon 5:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Spanish: Osasuna at Granada 8 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Manchester United at Burnley 10:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Sevilla at Atletico Madrid 10:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
Aus. Open, qual.; WTA Abu Dhabi (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open, qualifying; WTA Abu Dhabi 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP Delray 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP Delray 3 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Australian Open, qualifying; WTA Abu Dhabi 8 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
College FB: CFP Nat’l Champ., Ohio St. vs. Alabama 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
NBA: Lakers at Rockets 3 p.m. 990-AM
NBA: Pacers at Warriors 5:30 p.m. 1500-AM

