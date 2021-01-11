Television and radio – Jan. 11, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Pelicans at Mavericks
|3:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|UConn at DePaul
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Colorado at Utah
|1 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Boise State at Wyoming
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|BASKETBALL: College Women
|Colorado at USC
|10 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|FOOTBALL: College Football Playoff
|National Championship: Ohio St. vs. Alabama
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|Spanish: Real Betis at Huesca
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Aus. Open, qual.; WTA Abu Dhabi (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open, qualifying; WTA Abu Dhabi
|1 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP Delray
|7:30 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP Delray
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open, qualifying; WTA Abu Dhabi
|8 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Lakers at Rockets
|3 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Lakers at Rockets
|3 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Pacers at Warriors
|5:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Butler at St. John’s
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Ole Miss at Florida
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Wisconsin at Michigan
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Miami at Boston College
|2 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Duke at Virginia Tech
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Providence at Marquette
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Vanderbilt at Missouri
|4 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Alabama at Kentucky
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|West Virginia at Baylor
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Syracuse at North Carolina
|4 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|SOCCER
|French: Marseille at Dijon
|5:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Spanish: Osasuna at Granada
|8 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Manchester United at Burnley
|10:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Sevilla at Atletico Madrid
|10:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Aus. Open, qual.; WTA Abu Dhabi (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open, qualifying; WTA Abu Dhabi
|1 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP Delray
|10 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP Delray
|3 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Australian Open, qualifying; WTA Abu Dhabi
|8 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|College FB: CFP Nat’l Champ., Ohio St. vs. Alabama
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Lakers at Rockets
|3 p.m.
|990-AM
|NBA: Pacers at Warriors
|5:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
