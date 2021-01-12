Off the News: Can’t just walk in to Hanauma Bay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The reopening of Hanauma Bay has run into a problem, but it should be short-lived. Read more

Cars arriving ahead of the gate opening have been turned away, leading some to park off-site nearby and walking back on the highway. So the state closed the park to walk-ins — dealing a blow to those taking the bus there.

Early-birds are now being allowed to wait in the lot, though, and the bus problem is being addressed. Meanwhile, an online reservation system, which should solve the whole problem, is in the works.