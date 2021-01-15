Hawaii island mayor Mitch Roth ‘on the mend’ and in a selfie spirit at Hilo Medical

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is ‘on the mend’ after suffering from a heart attack — enough to offer a smiling selfie from his hospital bed at Hilo Medical Center, where he will remain for the weekend.

The Office of the Mayor sent a news release this afternoon saying that doctors have found Roth, 56, to be “improving substantially” after a second evaluation, and that they will continue monitoring his progress.

Roth suffered from a heart attack last Saturday in South Kohala, and was initially transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital, then transferred to Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated, and a stent implanted.

He was reported to be recovering and in good spirits by the mayor’s office on Monday, and appears to continue improving.

“It’s been a tough week, but I feel like I’m on the mend,” said Roth in a news release. “The outpouring of aloha and prayer from our community has been heard and felt – deeply. I’m not out of the woods yet, but the doctors say that I’m improving every day. I can’t thank my excellent staff enough for holding down the fort and stepping up to continue serving the people of Hawaii County in my absence.”

The mayor’s office said it will continue to provide regular updates on Roth’s health. Hawaii County Managing Director Lee Lord is acting mayor while Roth is recovering.