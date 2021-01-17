comscore Brendan Steele holds the 54-hole lead for the second year in a row at the Sony Open but aims to finish the deal this year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Brendan Steele holds the 54-hole lead for the second year in a row at the Sony Open but aims to finish the deal this year

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Brendan Steele, above, tracked his drive off the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Brendan Steele, above, tracked his drive off the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Brendan Steele lines up his putt on the ninth green.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Brendan Steele lines up his putt on the ninth green.

Brendan Steele isn’t satisfied with close, not anymore. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 17, 2021

Scroll Up