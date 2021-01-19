Back in the Day: A Maui baker has perfected the luscious, buttery frosting for chantilly cake
By Lynette Lo Tom
Today
Updated 8:08 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Outside Hawaii, if you ask for chantilly, you will get a sweet whipped cream frosting, often made with strawberries. But here, chantilly cake refers to a chocolate cake covered in a golden, buttery rich chantilly frosting that’s similar to the topping of German chocolate cake, but without coconut.
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Karen Oura bakes her chantilly cake in a 9-by-13-inch pan, but for a fancier presentation, the cake can be baked in layers. The important part is the creamy frosting.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Outside Hawaii, if you ask for chantilly, you will get a sweet whipped cream frosting, often made with strawberries. But here, chantilly cake refers to a chocolate cake covered in a golden, buttery rich chantilly frosting that’s similar to the topping of German chocolate cake, but without coconut.