comscore Back in the Day: A Maui baker has perfected the luscious, buttery frosting for chantilly cake | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Back in the Day | Crave

Back in the Day: A Maui baker has perfected the luscious, buttery frosting for chantilly cake

  • By Lynette Lo Tom
  • Today
  • Updated 8:08 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Outside Hawaii, if you ask for chantilly, you will get a sweet whipped cream frosting, often made with strawberries. But here, chantilly cake refers to a chocolate cake covered in a golden, buttery rich chantilly frosting that’s similar to the topping of German chocolate cake, but without coconut.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Outside Hawaii, if you ask for chantilly, you will get a sweet whipped cream frosting, often made with strawberries. But here, chantilly cake refers to a chocolate cake covered in a golden, buttery rich chantilly frosting that’s similar to the topping of German chocolate cake, but without coconut.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Karen Oura bakes her chantilly cake in a 9-by-13-inch pan, but for a fancier presentation, the cake can be baked in layers. The important part is the creamy frosting.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Karen Oura bakes her chantilly cake in a 9-by-13-inch pan, but for a fancier presentation, the cake can be baked in layers. The important part is the creamy frosting.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Outside Hawaii, if you ask for chantilly, you will get a sweet whipped cream frosting, often made with strawberries. But here, chantilly cake refers to a chocolate cake covered in a golden, buttery rich chantilly frosting that’s similar to the topping of German chocolate cake, but without coconut.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Outside Hawaii, if you ask for chantilly, you will get a sweet whipped cream frosting, often made with strawberries. But here, chantilly cake refers to a chocolate cake covered in a golden, buttery rich chantilly frosting that’s similar to the topping of German chocolate cake, but without coconut.

Karen Oura’s chantilly cake is so popular with her family that during one month she was asked to make it four times for birthday celebrations. The Wailuku resident has been baking her special dessert for nearly 20 years. Read more

Previous Story
Winter of the yurt for restaurants

Scroll Up