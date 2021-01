Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cornerstone Community Chiropractic has announced the hiring of two chiropractors and a practitioner. Read more

Cornerstone Community Chiropractic has announced the hiring of two chiropractors and a practitioner.

>> Dr. Skylar Vieselmeyer will serve as a practitioner. Vieselmeyer also has extensive training and experience within pediatrics, ergonomics, nutrition and overall wellness promotion.

>> First Insurance Co. of Hawaii has promoted Yuji Soda to assistant vice president of strategic planning. He previously served as manager of strategic planning. He joined FICOH in March 2019 and previously spent 14 years working for FICOH’s parent company, Tokio Marine, a global insurance company headquartered in Tokyo.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.