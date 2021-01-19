comscore Television and radio - Jan. 19, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Jan. 19, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:16 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Pelicans at Jazz 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: College Men
Teams TBA noon ESPN2 21/224 74
Kansas State at Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Purdue at Ohio State 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Maryland at Michigan 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
South Carolina at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Winthrop at Presbyterian 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Tennessee at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
USC at Oregon State 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Butler at DePaul 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Miami at Syracuse 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Penn State at Illinois 3:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Seton Hall at Villanova 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Ole Miss at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Duke at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Alabama at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
San Diego at Loyola Marymount 4 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Colorado State at Utah State 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
BASKETBALL: College Women
North Carolina at Syracuse 7 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Minnesota at Nebraska 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
HOCKEY: NHL
Capitals at Penguins 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Avalanche at Kings 5 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Avalanche at Kings 5 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
SOCCER
Spanish: Elche at Real Valladolid 8 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Chelsea at Leicester City 10:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Sevilla at Alaves 10:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
 
Wednesday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: nba
Celtics at 76ers 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Suns at Rockets 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Kings at Clippers 5 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Kings at Clippers 5 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
BASKETBALL: College Men
Boston College at Virginia Tech noon ACC NA/251* NA
Richmond vs. St. Bonaventure 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Kentucky at Georgia 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Clemson at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Clemson at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
NC State at Virginia 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Xavier at Connecticut 3:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Providence at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Auburn at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Cincinnati at Temple 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Northwestern at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Wake Forest at North Carolina 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Fresno State at Boise State 6 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
GOLF
American Express Charity Challenge noon GOLF 30/216 86
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 5:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Oilers at Maple Leafs 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Wild at Ducks 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Wild at Ducks 4:30 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
SOCCER
Turkish: Galatasary vs. Denizlispor 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 8 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Getafe vs. Huesca 8 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Italian: Juventus vs. Napoli 9:52 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
English: Fuham vs. Manchester United 10:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Villarreal vs. Granada 10:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
CONCACAF: Alajuelense vs. CD Olimpia 5 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
Men’s College bskb: Maryland at Michigan 2 p.m. 1500-AM
 
Wednesday
  TIME STATION
NBA: Spurs at Warriors 5 p.m. 1500-AM

