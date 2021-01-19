Television and radio – Jan. 19, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Pelicans at Jazz
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|Teams TBA
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Kansas State at Oklahoma
|1:30 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Purdue at Ohio State
|1:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Maryland at Michigan
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|South Carolina at Missouri
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Winthrop at Presbyterian
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Tennessee at Florida
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|USC at Oregon State
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Butler at DePaul
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Miami at Syracuse
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Penn State at Illinois
|3:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Seton Hall at Villanova
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|4 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Duke at Pittsburgh
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Alabama at LSU
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|San Diego at Loyola Marymount
|4 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Colorado State at Utah State
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|BASKETBALL: College Women
|North Carolina at Syracuse
|7 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Minnesota at Nebraska
|11 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Capitals at Penguins
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Avalanche at Kings
|5 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Avalanche at Kings
|5 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|SOCCER
|Spanish: Elche at Real Valladolid
|8 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Chelsea at Leicester City
|10:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Sevilla at Alaves
|10:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: nba
|Celtics at 76ers
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Suns at Rockets
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Kings at Clippers
|5 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Kings at Clippers
|5 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|noon
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Richmond vs. St. Bonaventure
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Kentucky at Georgia
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Clemson at Georgia Tech
|2 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Clemson at Georgia Tech
|2 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|NC State at Virginia
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Xavier at Connecticut
|3:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Providence at Creighton
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Auburn at Arkansas
|4 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Cincinnati at Temple
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Northwestern at Wisconsin
|4 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Wake Forest at North Carolina
|4 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Fresno State at Boise State
|6 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|GOLF
|American Express Charity Challenge
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
|5:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Oilers at Maple Leafs
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Wild at Ducks
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Wild at Ducks
|4:30 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Galatasary vs. Denizlispor
|5:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
|8 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Getafe vs. Huesca
|8 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Italian: Juventus vs. Napoli
|9:52 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|English: Fuham vs. Manchester United
|10:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Villarreal vs. Granada
|10:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|CONCACAF: Alajuelense vs. CD Olimpia
|5 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|Men’s College bskb: Maryland at Michigan
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Spurs at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|1500-AM
