comscore Oahu retail vacancies projected to surge this year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu retail vacancies projected to surge this year

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

COVID-19 is expected to subside this year and help Hawaii’s economy rebound, but its impact on the local retail landscape is expected to worsen, according to a new market analysis. Read more

Previous Story
Peaceful messages delivered at Hawaii state Capitol
Next Story
Hawaii delegates thank National Guard

Scroll Up