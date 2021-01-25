comscore Column: After 70 years of Democratic failings, turn to Hawaii GOP | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: After 70 years of Democratic failings, turn to Hawaii GOP

  • By Shirlene DelaCruz Santiago Ostrov
  • Shirlene DelaCruz Santiago Ostrov chairs the Hawaii Republican Party.

Our islands are in the middle of one of the worst crises we’ve seen in the last 60 years. Our schools are failing, businesses are fleeing our state, and our cost of living keeps exploding. And we keep wondering why. I see a state that has been handcuffed by a decision to listen to a machine that can’t keep up with the demands of a state that looks nothing like it did when that machine first took over. Read more

