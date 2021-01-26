comscore Police investigate string of arson cases in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Police investigate string of arson cases in Waianae

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • COURTESY JOHN MCQUOWN A home surveillance video captured a suspect throwing what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail through the window of a home, as part of an arson, Sunday in Waianae.

    COURTESY JOHN MCQUOWN

Each case has been classified as first-degree arson, a Class A felony that carries penalties of up to 20 years in prison. Police arrested a 34-year-old man Monday in connection with two of the three arson cases Sunday. Read more

