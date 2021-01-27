comscore Off the News: Get going with City Card spending | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Get going with City Card spending

  • Today
  • Updated 6:08 p.m.

The city says roughly 600 of the 3,724 debit cards — at $500 each, expendable on groceries and household goods — are still unactivated. The phrase “use it or lose it” applies. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Many could be taxed for being ‘wealthier’; Good sports needed for democracy to survive; After Trump, Hawaii GOP must be desperate

Scroll Up