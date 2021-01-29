Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Hard times on Kualoa Ranch Today Updated 12:34 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kualoa Ranch, which employed some 370 workers pre-COVID-19, is lamentably among the latest tourism-dependent businesses poised for downsizing due to ongoing economic uncertainty. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kualoa Ranch, which employed some 370 workers pre-COVID-19, is lamentably among the latest tourism-dependent businesses poised for downsizing due to ongoing economic uncertainty. Following months of furloughs, which affected more than 200 employees, the company is now doing a round of permanent layoffs. While Kualoa is a working cattle ranch, the largely undeveloped 4,000-acre site is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places — and more than three-quarters of its revenue before the coronavirus pandemic was from tourists taking part in its recreational offerings, such as horseback-riding and jeep and boat tours. Previous Story Editorial: Defending the Hawaii auditor’s office