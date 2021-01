Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It took three flights and a couple of cell-phone recharges for Shaun Crawford to make the trip from the Midwest to Honolulu. Read more

It took three flights and a couple of cell-phone recharges for Shaun Crawford to make the trip from the Midwest to Honolulu.

His football journey has been equally challenging.

But after overcoming several physical setbacks during a six-year career at Notre Dame, Crawford enters Sunday’s Hula Bowl as an up-trending defensive back. Crawford projects as a cornerback, safety or nickelback.

“The more I can do,” said Crawford, who will rotate at the three positions for the ‘Aina team in the nationally televised all-star game at Aloha Stadium, “the more opportunities I’ll have to try to make (an NFL) team.”

Crawford was a 4-star recruit when he chose Notre Dame over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Miami, and Penn State. But as a true freshman, Crawford suffered a torn ACL just prior to the start of the 2015 season. He started the first two games in 2016 before suffering a torn Achilles tendon. After playing in 12 games in 2017, he suffered another season-ending ACL injury in 2018. In 2019, he played in the first 11 games, starting eight of them, before suffering a dislocated elbow.

The past summer, Crawford accepted two new roles — moving from cornerback to safety, and being selected as one of five co-captains.

“Just what I’d been through, just with my experiences at Notre Dame, being there with great captains and then following in the lines of those guys, and now being on a list with those guys, it was just a tremendous honor,” Crawford said. “I thank my teammates and coaches for seeing the hard work I put in.”

Crawford helped guide the Fighting Irish into the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama. Crawford said the Jan. 1 game had a championship vibe.

“It was win or go home,” Crawford said. “And it was against Alabama. You don’t get many of those opportunities. You have to take advantage of them.”

Because of the pandemic, Crawford said, “it wasn’t a normal week down at the bowl game. But the entire experience — the atmosphere, playing Alabama — there was no better stage. After all the hard work, after everything we’d been through during the season, it felt good to have an opportunity to play in the playoffs.”

The Tide rolled to a 31-14 victory. Crawford had a team-high nine tackles for the Fighting Irish.

A week later, Crawford decided to hang up his golden helmet, opting to apply for the NFL Draft instead of returning to South Bend, Ind., for a seventh season.

“I feel I accomplished everything at that level,” Crawford said. “I stacked two healthy seasons on top of each other. … My skill set was at a level where I felt I could go to the next level. I wanted to give it a shot. I’m as healthy as I’ve been in college. I’m getting stronger, and I’m confident in my skill level, as well.”