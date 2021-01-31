comscore Diamond Head Market owner and Waipahu High grad to support alma mater’s fundraising efforts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Hawaii News

Diamond Head Market owner and Waipahu High grad to support alma mater’s fundraising efforts

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2018 Kelvin Ro, owner of Diamond Head Market & Grill, plans to raise money for equipment to outfit his alma mater’s new culinary facility.

    Kelvin Ro, owner of Diamond Head Market & Grill, plans to raise money for equipment to outfit his alma mater’s new culinary facility.

While funds for building Waipahu High School’s upcoming facility were released long before the pandemic, future budgets will likely be slashed. Read more

