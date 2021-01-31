comscore Waipahu High School breaks ground on singular facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Hawaii News

Waipahu High School breaks ground on singular facility

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY WAIPAHU HIGH SCHOOL The planned Waipahu High School mixed academy building includes a culinary school and will have a student-run restaurant on the third floor.

    COURTESY WAIPAHU HIGH SCHOOL

    The planned Waipahu High School mixed academy building includes a culinary school and will have a student-run restaurant on the third floor.

When Waipahu High School Principal Keith Hayashi looks ahead a few years, he no doubt has visions of a lively crowd enjoying good food, with laughter and song filling the night — all on his campus. Read more

Previous Story
Lawyer Up: Employers need to weigh options on vaccine policies
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 28, 2020 – Jan. 1, 2021

Scroll Up