On the Move: Karen Sakamoto, Jim Nicolow, Frederick Hong, Chretien Macutay
Secretary Chretien Macutay, D. Arch., AIA; architectural designer, G70
Treasurer Frederick Hong, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP; associate and project architect, AHL
Vice president/president-elect Jim Nicolow, FAIA, LEED Fellow; principal and director of sustainability, Lord Aeck Sargent
President Karen Sakamoto, AIA, IIDA; principal, Next Design LLC
