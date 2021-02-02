comscore On the Move: Karen Sakamoto, Jim Nicolow, Frederick Hong, Chretien Macutay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Karen Sakamoto, Jim Nicolow, Frederick Hong, Chretien Macutay

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Secretary Chretien Macutay, D. Arch., AIA; architectural designer, G70

    Secretary Chretien Macutay, D. Arch., AIA; architectural designer, G70

  Treasurer Frederick Hong, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP; associate and project architect, AHL

    Treasurer Frederick Hong, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP; associate and project architect, AHL

  Vice president/president-­elect Jim Nicolow, FAIA, LEED Fellow; principal and director of sustainability, Lord Aeck Sargent

    Vice president/president-­elect Jim Nicolow, FAIA, LEED Fellow; principal and director of sustainability, Lord Aeck Sargent

  President Karen Sakamoto, AIA, IIDA; principal, Next Design LLC

    President Karen Sakamoto, AIA, IIDA; principal, Next Design LLC

American Institute of Architects, Honolulu Chapter, has announced the appointment of four members to its board of directors executive committee.

