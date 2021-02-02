comscore Column: Digital media can be a way to grow Hawaii’s economy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.
    Finding ‘Ohana’s Kea Peahu as Pili and Branscombe Richmond as Kimo.

Chris Lee, former Hollywood executive and founder of the Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawaii, says film, video production and digital media could be a billion-dollar industry in Hawaii. Read more

