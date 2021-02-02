Lt. Gov. Josh Green says COVID-19 vaccinations could allow high school sports to open by May

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lt. Gov. Josh Green likes what he sees with ongoing vaccinations and the potential to open on a larger scale by May 1, which he says should include high school sports.

Speaking with Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji on the Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii LIVE on Facebook on Monday morning, Green expressed optimism about the effectiveness of vaccinations.

“Once we get through the 1b (category) and the majority of 1c, we should open high school sports,” he said. “My feeling is as we finish 1b, we’ll be fine. After we vaccinate the 65- to 74-year-olds, we’ll be safe as a society.”

“We will vaccinate 1b and a majority of 1c. That will be left with people only of minor risk. When we get through the vaccinations, it will be (mostly) 20- and 30-year-olds getting sick, and they will quarantine. They have very little risk of getting severely ill,” Green said.

“If the extra protection plan I proposed goes through, visitors will be immunized before (arrival). We should really think of doing large events smart with masks and not huddled together like sardines. We will be safe then as a society.”

Green noted that the state is on track to vaccinate approximately 400,000 people per month.

“With over half our community vaccinated, we’ll have herd immunity. When we get through these categories by May 1, society will be safe. Major events like weddings, but not giant (crowds) at football games, but sports should be considered,” he said. “Overall, we can get out of this COVID crisis in the summer time if we’re patient. We’re going to come through better than any other state, knock on wood.”