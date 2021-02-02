comscore Lt. Gov. Josh Green says COVID-19 vaccinations could allow high school sports to open by May | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lt. Gov. Josh Green says COVID-19 vaccinations could allow high school sports to open by May

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    Lt. Gov. Josh Green joins Spotlight Hawaii and the Live Conversation

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Lt. Gov. Josh Green likes what he sees with ongoing vaccinations and the potential to open on a larger scale by May 1, which he says should include high school sports.

The lieutenant governor spoke at length about his outlook, as well as a visitors plan. Read more

