Lt. Gov. Josh Green says COVID-19 vaccinations could allow high school sports to open by May
Lt. Gov. Josh Green joins Spotlight Hawaii and the Live Conversation
Lt. Gov. Josh Green likes what he sees with ongoing vaccinations and the potential to open on a larger scale by May 1, which he says should include high school sports.
