Proud Boys Hawaii founder Nicholas Ochs could face 20 years in prison for Capitol riot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Proud Boys Hawaii founder Nicholas Ochs could face 20 years in prison for Capitol riot

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE Nicholas R. Ochs, 34, of Honolulu, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, of Burleson, Texas, face a host of charges related to the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges Ochs and DeCarlo, also known as Dick Lambaste and Dick NeCarlo, raised funds online to travel to Washington, D.C., from Hawaii and Texas, respectively, to stop or delay a congressional joint session of the Electoral College vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win in the election. Read more

