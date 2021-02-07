comscore Rainbow Wahine earn split at Cal Poly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine earn split at Cal Poly

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Amy Atwell’s jumper gave Hawaii the lead with 41 seconds left and the Rainbow Wahine hung on for a 66-60 win over Cal Poly on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

