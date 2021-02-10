Pepper spray used in second TV theft
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT
Danielle K. Kaneao is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $50,000 bail on a second-degree robbery charge.
-
COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT
Heather Tull, 29, is in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail on a habitual property crime charge.
