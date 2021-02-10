Pepper spray used in second TV theft

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Danielle K. Kaneao allegedly attacked a security guard at another store the day before she was seen at Walmart Read more

A 35-year-old woman accused of pepper-spraying employees at Walmart on Keeaumoku Street when she and another women attempted to steal two televisions also allegedly pepper-sprayed a security guard at a nearby store a day earlier, court documents say.

Danielle K. Kaneao is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $50,000 bail on a second-degree robbery charge. Her suspected accomplice, Heather Tull, 29, is in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail on a habitual property crime charge.

Court documents indicate the women are in a relationship.

Police reviewed surveillance video that shows Kaneao, also known as Danielle Kahele, enter Walmart just before 10 p.m. Jan. 30 with a shopping cart and her own red hand truck. She was observed meeting Tull, also known as Heather Owen Tull, in the electronics department.

At some point they went to the customer serv­ice desk with two televisions in the hand truck and requested to exchange the TVs for an unspecified item in the shopping cart.

When the cashier asked for the receipt, Tull showed a receipt that did not contain information on the TVs in the hand truck. When the cashier continued to ask her for a receipt for the merchandise, Tull left the store.

Kaneao attempted to leave the store with the televisions in the hand truck when an assistant manager and security officer blocked her. Police said Kaneao pepper- sprayed them and two other employees and left the store.

Employees recovered the TVs.

Police arrested Kaneao and Tull at an apartment in McCully-Moiliili on Feb. 3.

Charging documents also allege Kaneao pepper- sprayed a security guard at Target at Ala Moana Center — located a short distance from Walmart — and fled the store with a TV.

Kaneao allegedly entered Target on Jan. 29 with her own red dolly and placed a 65-inch, flat-screen television on it. As she proceeded to the exit door without paying for the item, a security guard approached Kaneao when she allegedly pushed the TV into his left leg, pepper-sprayed him and fled the store with the TV.

Kaneao has a criminal record that includes four felony convictions for theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and assault.

Tull has a criminal history of three felony theft convictions.