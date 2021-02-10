University of Hawaii men’s basketball team forced to stay flexible

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the Hawaii basketball team, the new normal is 11 players and a flexible rotation.

“I think every game, every practice with this group — specifically because of the circumstances — we’ve got to maximize and capitalize on any teaching opportunities that they present,” said coach Eran Ganot, whose Rainbow Warriors seek to extend a three-game winning streak when they play host to UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday. “We’re aware that we have a lack of depth. We have 11 players and certainly (shortages) in the front court more than anything.”

This week, Ganot made official what had been apparent for weeks: Bernardo da Silva, a 6-foot-9 post with a 7-2 wing span, will not play again this season because of an injury. Da Silva has not played since Jan. 16.

“He’s been out the last couple weeks,” Ganot said. “It’s to the point we’re making it very clear. He won’t be with us the rest of the year. … It’s a tough situation for us, but it’s the reality of the situation. We’re going to put all our time into the 11 we have. And I think (da Silva) has done a great job supporting from the sidelines.”

After forward Manel Ayol entered the transfer portal last month, the ’Bows rotated 7-foot Mate Colina, 6-8 James Jean-Marie and da Silva at the five. Without da Silva, Jean-Marie no longer could slide to power forward. The ’Bows lean post was evident when Jean-Marie and Colina got into foul trouble early in the second half against Cal Poly this past Saturday. Casdon Jardine, a 6-7 forward, had to move to center for several minutes.

“Obviously, we weren’t going to post Cas,” Ganot said. “We were going to play a different style.”

Jean-Marie re-entered with 10:15 left and, despite playing with four fouls, hit four of five shots and slowed Cal Poly’s Alimamy Koroma the rest of the way.

Jean-Marie had to learn to play with his back to the basket this year. With a smaller post rotation, UH retrofitted the offense to make use of Jean-Marie’s and Colina’s outside skills.

“As you can tell,” Ganot said to reporters, “we don’t use (Jean-Marie) as a traditional five. We let him and Mate — because of their ability to shoot; and James’ ability to shoot and put it on the floor — to move around, be fluid there.”

Jean-Marie is averaging 13.2 points per 20 minutes. Colina is averaging 7.0 rebounds the past six games.

The ’Bows also are without wing Samuta Avea and backup point guard Kameron Ng, both of whom opted out. But Junior Madut and Justin Webster, who hit 13 of 15 shots this past weekend, have excelled on the wings, and three first-year ’Bows — JoVon McClanahan, Noel Coleman and Biwali Bayles — have provided leadership at the point.

“I’m pumped about the ones we have,” Ganot said. “There’s a part where you wish you can have all the guys, but there’s nothing you can do. You control what you can control. In the meantime, get the (injured and opt-out) guys ready for next year, and keep putting in time into these (current) guys. I think they’ve done a great job navigating through that. I’m proud of them. I think we’ll continue to get better. And we need more practices with this group, knowing exactly who we have and who will be where. It’s a work in progress. It’s going in the right direction. We’re not going to let up.”