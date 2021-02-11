comscore Land board to vet Waikiki sea wall and Ala Moana sand nourishment projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Land board to vet Waikiki sea wall and Ala Moana sand nourishment projects

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Lifeguard Tower 2F at Queen’s Surf was removed on July 24 after it was damaged by “king” tides.

    COURTESY PHOTO

Two projects proposed by the City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction, aiming to mitigate shoreline erosion at Queen’s Surf in Waikiki and Ala Moana Regional Park, will be considered by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources at a virtual meeting via Zoom on Friday. Read more

