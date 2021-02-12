University of Hawaii football team unlikely to play at Aloha Stadium in 2021
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii running back Calvin Turner stretched to haul in a pass in the Rainbow Warriors’ home finale against UNLV on Dec. 12 at Aloha Stadium. UH is preparing to play its home games on campus this fall.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree