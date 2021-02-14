Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2021 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Feb. 5-11 >> Victoria Adella Colegio and Caleb Lee Gardner >> Patrick Gabriel Domingo and Kathlyn Punzalan Paguirigan >> Rachel Joy Eichner and Christopher Lee Kelley >> Brent Thomas Farwick and Kimberly Nicole Thompson >> Brandon Michael Johnson and Tamry Shanae Wittner >> Candice Shaunta Johnson and Michael Andrew Horn >> Kyle Hajime Karioka and Jessica Miyeko Kawamura >> Chelsea Kuumomimakamae Lasconia and Ryan Casey Riveira >> Levi James Loup and Madeleine Lea Sherwood >> Vincent James Maggiore and Megan Ann Peffers >> Muhammad Saifullah Quadri and Nayma Ahsan Khan >> Kevin Michael Rodriguez and Tiffany Leilani Dwiggins >> Mary Therese Ryan and Matthew Ryan Herring >> Regina Marie Sciortino and Jacob Marcus Foehner >> Jesse Benedict Texeira and Darlene Hauoli Kalua >> Tyrell Courtney Thibeaux and Cherri Arlene Ozenne >> Earnestine Gorman Vander Schaaf and Lawrence Edward Brown BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Feb. 5-11 >> Amelia Kahokunaniokekai Savannah-Lee Amorin >> Amelia Renee Atkins >> Kawena Grace Austin >> Kai Alexander Barnard >> Jaleah Sabrina Cabauatan >> Olivia Keiko Chambers >> Kenna Taylor Clapp >> Ava Saint Julien Clark >> Ivy Saint Julien Clark >> Henry Jacob Clauson >> Mahina Eve Coyne >> Eldon Pierre Walter Deneault >> Fatoumata Yaye Diallo >> Hokunani-Jane Joyce Dominici-Bertola >> Mara Ares Duque >> Everlyn Kamalulaua‘e Failaulauimalo Eselu >> Grace Raphaela Njong Fombele >> Alyssia Antonia Marie Garel >> Emery Journey George >> Haven Keaohaweohi‘ileiikahiwahiwa Ka‘uhane Gomes >> Flynn James Gordon >> Liv Ayami Capri Gregg >> Logan James Gresens >> Benson Tuitogama’atoe Halemano >> Kalvin Kaikupono Kenzo Hayashida >> Arian Genesis Pomaika‘imaimaluna Ibuos >> Bowie Lauren Imai >> I Ka Pono O Kanaka Maoli Kanakaole >> Ashton Noah Khong >> Pericles Steven Kohles >> Kai Kosono-Warren >> Carter Lane Kropschot >> Luke Ali‘iloa Kupau-Alcain >> Javier Kirk Lester >> Niko Wai Hang Leung >> Leila Sophea Long >> Lorenzo Homme Madrid-Munoz >> Russell Dee Makihele >> Lilyth Ali‘imanuokekai Mance-Kipu >> Natuitasina Iti Iosefa Meredith >> Kaiden Kaleikaumaka Meyshine >> Canaan-Troy Koahekaholopali Mikaele Navares >> Lincoln Makai Oney >> Keilana Amaya Gabrielle Ulep Pabiton >> Liloa Ragnar Padilla >> Avery-Reece Kahu O Ko‘u Kaikunane Pihana >> Beatris Pagaragan Raymundo >> Anthony Kai Ricra >> Bless Bella Robert >> Salem Raine Torno Sabat >> Wyatt Eli Stewart >> Keanu Kapihapono Tai-Arthur >> Trev Rei Alika Tengan >> Allison Alleen Watkins >> Scarlett Analynn-Rose West >> Skylee Aloha Kamakanau‘imaikalani Fuyuko Young Previous Story Honolulu police arrest father of missing toddler on suspicion of murder Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 11 – Jan. 15, 2021