comscore $12 million plan for a luxury ‘fixed-base operation’ and fuel farm at Kalaeloa Airport questioned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$12 million plan for a luxury ‘fixed-base operation’ and fuel farm at Kalaeloa Airport questioned

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 A P-3C Orion, far left, a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, front, and a USCG C-130, right, were among aircraft at the former Naval Air Museum Barbers Point. New airport services are planned for the location.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    A P-3C Orion, far left, a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, front, and a USCG C-130, right, were among aircraft at the former Naval Air Museum Barbers Point. New airport services are planned for the location.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 A Douglas A-4 Skyhawk aircraft, left, and a USCG C-130 sit on the apron at the former Naval Air Museum Barbers Point.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    A Douglas A-4 Skyhawk aircraft, left, and a USCG C-130 sit on the apron at the former Naval Air Museum Barbers Point.

The airport now has one 20,000-gallon Jet-A tank and a 10,000-gallon “Avgas” aviation fuel tank, according to the state. The draft environmental assessment says the new facilities will cost about $12 million to construct. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 48 additional infections statewide

Scroll Up