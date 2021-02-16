U.S. Attorney Kenji Price submits resignation

U.S. Attorney Kenji Price for the District of Hawaii has submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden following a request from Biden’s administration of all U.S. attorneys to step down.

It is standard practice for U.S. attorneys to leave when a new president takes office.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson spoke with all U.S attorneys in a conference call last week and asked them to resign, effective Feb. 28. All but two were reportedly asked to submit their resignations.

Price’s last day is Sunday.

In a statement today, Price said serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii “is a privilege that I will forever cherish.”

“The career attorneys, professional staff, and contractors in my office do tremendous work day-in and day-out enforcing the law and defending the interests of the United States in civil litigation. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they conducted (and continue to conduct) their affairs with the courage, character, and professionalism that exemplifies the finest traditions of the U.S. Department of Justice,” he added. “I truly stand on the shoulders of giants, and look forward to hearing about the fantastic work that my office will continue to do in the months and years to come, working hand in glove with our state and local partners and the broader federal law enforcement community.”