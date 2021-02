Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Republicans fail to live up to oath of office

Feb. 13 will go down in history as another “day of infamy,” a day when 43 Republican senators chose to forego their responsibility to uphold their oath to protect and preserve the Constitution of the United States.

They chose to ignore the unquestionable evidence that President Donald Trump assembled an armed mob and incited a riot to overthrow the results of a fair and free election. Even though their own lives were recklessly put in danger by Trump’s armed mob, they chose to protect and preserve their own political interest.

They didn’t come to Washington to serve the people, but rather they came to get reelected. The Republicans impeached President Bill Clinton because he lied about a consensual sexual affair, but now hypocritically justify their acquittal of Trump based on a question of jurisdiction.

When books are written about this trial of Donald Trump, these 43 senators will be listed in the chapter called “Profiles in Cowardice.” For shame!

Donald Rostow

Hawaii Kai

Former president didn’t reflect Christian values

A letter writer said that she “loved (President Donald Trump’s) Christian values.”

A twice- divorced player who famously characterized a woman’s body in the most denigrating terms, paid thousands to silence a woman with whom he had a sexual encounter, incited his mob to attack our Capitol and Congress, persistently lied to his supremacist base, calling neo-Nazis “good people also,” and too many other disgraceful acts to cite here?

If these are Christian values, I urge her to reach out for pastoral help.

Sue Nance

Hawaii Kai

Older residents should get vaccines sooner

Regarding vaccination, why are Hawaii residents ages 65-74 with underlying medical conditions being overlooked? It would seem that those of us in that category would be prioritized before a 20-something-year-old with a comparable illness.

Steven Min

Waialae Nui

