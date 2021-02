Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today, I resigned from the position of U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii. As I exit with a heart full of gratitude, I’d like to share a few words with those who do so much to protect our communities and those I hope will accept the challenge of devoting a career to doing so in the future. Read more

Today, I resigned from the position of U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii. As I exit with a heart full of gratitude, I’d like to share a few words with those who do so much to protect our communities and those I hope will accept the challenge of devoting a career to doing so in the future.

First, I cannot say enough about the professionals who work in my office. They are the lifeblood of the Department of Justice, who put country before self in the never- ending pursuit of justice. While presidential appointees like myself come and go, the career professionals in my office are the steady hand that administers justice in perpetuity, preserving institutional norms and values, despite the vicissitudes of public opinion and political persuasion. They promote respect for the law by ensuring accountability for wrongdoers in an ever-changing world that presents threats of a different variety seemingly every day. Leading an institution staffed by these high-caliber professionals is an honor I will cherish forever.

Second, I thank the law enforcement officers who daily risk life and limb to protect our communities. During my tenure, we lost four law enforcement officers in Hawaii in the line of duty — Officer Bronson Kaliloa of the Hawaii County Police Department, Officers Tiffany-Victoria Bilon Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama of the Honolulu Police Department, and Special Agent John Bost of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Their loss is a solemn reminder that, while no organization is perfect, law enforcement officers in Hawaii are among the finest, and most selfless, citizens in our communities.

Third, I thank those who do not wear a badge, carry a gun, or prosecute cases, but through their engagement with law enforcement play an indispensable role in the broader ecosystem of stakeholders who collectively safeguard our communities. These include the citizens who report crime, victim service providers, EMTs, and a host of other folks who work hand in glove with law enforcement on a day-to-day basis.

Lastly, I’d like to share a few words with the keiki and teenagers who hold our future in their hands. If my office or I accomplished nothing else during the last three years, I hope we inspired you to pursue a career in public service.

As some of you may know, I graduated from Mililani High School and then embarked upon a journey that took me overseas, where I deployed alongside fellow soldiers in uniform; Pennsylvania, where I studied law at an Ivy League institution; and New York, where I prosecuted criminals on behalf of the greatest country on Earth.

Serving as U.S. attorney gave me the opportunity to protect people who invested in my future, and without whom I would not be who I am today. I encourage all of you to dream big, but as you soar, find a way to give back to those who invested so much in paving the way for your success. And do so in a manner that reflects the compassion, humility, and character that defines our culture here in Hawaii.

I also challenge you to find at least one opportunity to act on the many ideas you undoubtedly have about what government can or should do to protect our communities more effectively. In doing so, descend from the realm of analyzing, dissecting, and criticizing to, as President Theodore Roosevelt put it, the “arena” where many “strive valiantly” to improve government each day. In that arena, I promise you will face a setback or two, but over time you can effect change and make those who paved the way for you proud.

Kenji Price is the outgoing U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii.