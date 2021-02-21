comscore Charging illegal hikers for rescue costs considered again by Hawaii lawmakers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Charging illegal hikers for rescue costs considered again by Hawaii lawmakers

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A Honolulu Fire Department firefighter rappelled down from a helicopter to the Lanikai Pillbox trail to rescue a hiker in May 2017.

Renewed efforts are underway in the state Senate to allow county first-responders to charge outlaw hikers for the cost of rescuing them — and issue criminal fines as well — at a time when government spending is under stress from the fallout of COVID-19. Read more

