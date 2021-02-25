Editorial: PPP gives small businesses a break

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has opened a window that is welcome by many who were shut out previously. Until March 10, only sole proprietors and businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees can apply. Read more

And, says the Small Business Administration, availability will expand to some excluded from earlier forgivable PPP loans, such as those delinquent with student loans. Note: PPP will expire March 31. Information: www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources.