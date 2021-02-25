Editorial | Off the News Editorial: PPP gives small businesses a break Today Updated 9:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has opened a window that is welcome by many who were shut out previously. Until March 10, only sole proprietors and businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees can apply. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has opened a window that is welcome by many who were shut out previously. Until March 10, only sole proprietors and businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees can apply. And, says the Small Business Administration, availability will expand to some excluded from earlier forgivable PPP loans, such as those delinquent with student loans. Note: PPP will expire March 31. Information: www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources. Previous Story Editorial: Pursue ALOHA housing strategy