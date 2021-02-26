University of Hawaii basketball team scrambles for Big West tournament seeding
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii guard Justin Webster stole the ball from UC Santa Barbara guard Ajare Sanni in a Big West basketball game on Feb. 13 at SimpliFi Arena. Webster is expected to return to action this weekend after missing most of last week’s series at Cal State Northridge.