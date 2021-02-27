Amy Atwell does it all to lead Hawaii to close win over Long Beach State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Amy Atwell poured in a season-high 25 points, including a jumper with 1:07 left for the lead, as Hawaii stunned Long Beach State 77-75 on Friday.

Hawaii improved to 6-6 overall and 5-5 in the Big West Conference with the road win. The Rainbow Wahine have not played at home since Jan. 23. They are now 3-3 since, losing at UC Irvine, then splitting two-game series at Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara before Friday’s victory.

The loss dropped LBSU to 11-6 (10-5 BWC) and extended its losing streak to five games. The Rainbow Wahine and 49ers meet again today to conclude the series.

There were six lead changes in the fourth quarter, but Atwell had, arguably, her finest game of the season. The 6-foot senior shot 8-for-16 from the field, including 4-for-8 at the arc, and 5-for-8 at the free-throw line. Atwell also had nine rebounds and three assists.

Nnenna Orji added 11 points and four assists, and Kasey Neubert tallied eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Meilani McBee added eight points in just 10 minutes.

Hawaii outrebounded The Beach 41-31. LBSU committed just seven turnovers Guard Justina King had 18 points and seven assists, and forward Naomi Hunt had 18 points and six boards. Ma’Qhi Berry added 16 points, six caroms and seven assists.

The game featured 20 lead changes in all.

Atwell started strong with seven points in the opening quarter. Hawaii trailed 15-14 entering the second quarter.

Down 27-23, the visitors went on an 11-0 run sparked by McBee, Orji and freshman guard Kelsie Imai. A bucket by Hunt with two seconds left in the first half cut Hawaii’s lead to 34-29.

A 3 from Atwell and a layup by Neubert opened Hawaii’s lead to 39-33 in the third quarter. A 7-0 run gave the 49ers the lead again. The home team’s largest advantge of the second half was 49-46 after a 3 by Hunt.

Freshmen Olivia Davies and Daejah Phillips helped fuel Hawaii’s next mini-run with eight combined points to give the Rainbow Wahine a 57-51 lead late in the third.

Then came the seesaw fourth stanza. Hunt’s free throws gave the 49ers a 72-71 margin with 3:06 remaining.

Free throws by Atwell and Jadynn Alexander gave Hawaii a 75-72 lead before Hunt splashed a 3 to tie the game with 1:36 to go.

Atwell’s decisive bucket for Hawaii’s 77-75 lead was followed by three missed shot attempts by the 49ers, including a layup try by King at the final horn.