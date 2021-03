Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii has announced the hiring of Helen Perreira as human resources manager. Perreira previously held human resources positions at Aqua-Aston Hospitality and the Outrigger Canoe Club. Read more

>> Wet’n’Wild Hawaii has announced the hiring of Helen Perreira as human resources manager. Perreira previously held human resources positions at Aqua-Aston Hospitality and the Outrigger Canoe Club.

>> Architectural firm AHL has announced the hiring of Linda Lileikis as a director. Lileikis previously worked for seven years as director of development and construction for Pulama Lanai.