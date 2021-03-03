1 dead, 2 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on freeway in Kalihi

A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Moanalua Freeway late Tuesday, police said.

The deadly crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the freeway prior to the Ola Lane overpass in Kalihi at about 11:10 p.m.

Police said a vehicle operated by a 21-year-old Waipahu woman was traveling on the freeway with two passengers at a high rate of speed when their vehicle lost control and hit a center median.

The vehicle spun out and her passengers were thrown onto the roadway.

Police said one of the passengers, a 22-year-old Waipahu man, was taken in serious condition to a hospital. The other passenger, also male, was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. His exact age was not immediately available. Positive identification is pending.

The driver was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and driving without a license.

This is the 10th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to nine at the same time last year.