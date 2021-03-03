comscore Indo-Pacific Command seeks $27.3B to counter China | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Indo-Pacific Command seeks $27.3B to counter China

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • U.S. ARMY A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules delivered U.S. Army Pacific soldiers onto the newly renovated Angaur Airfield for training exercises in the Republic of Palau in September.

The greatest danger the United States faces in the Pacific “is the erosion of conventional deterrence” with China, said the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who submitted to Congress an assessment calling for $27.3 billion in spending from fiscal 2022 to 2027 to counter the rising Asian power. Read more

