Indo-Pacific Command seeks $27.3B to counter China
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
U.S. ARMY
A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules delivered U.S. Army Pacific soldiers onto the newly renovated Angaur Airfield for training exercises in the Republic of Palau in September.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree