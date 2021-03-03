comscore Maui Land narrows loss while it awaits land sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui Land narrows loss while it awaits land sale

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. generated less revenue last year amid the coronavirus pandemic but reduced its bottom-line loss from 2019. Read more

