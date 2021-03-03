comscore After a ‘heartbreaking’ loss of a season, coach Angelica Ljungqvist grateful to start anew | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

After a ‘heartbreaking’ loss of a season, coach Angelica Ljungqvist grateful to start anew

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS New coach Angelica Ljungqvist, left with white cap, led the Rainbow Wahine during a recent practice.

    COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS

    New coach Angelica Ljungqvist, left with white cap, led the Rainbow Wahine during a recent practice.

A formality most years, the release of a season schedule marked a step to be appreciated for new Hawaii beach volleyball coach Angelica Ljungqvist. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up