comscore Kalaeloa slated for first new housing subdivision in decades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kalaeloa slated for first new housing subdivision in decades

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • RENDERING COURTESY GENTRY HOMES The new Kalaeloa project is intended to be a pedestrian-oriented community. The mix of homes envisioned by Gentry is 174 townhome condominiums and 150 single-family residences with two, three and four bedrooms. An eight-plex multifamily condo is pictured below.

    RENDERING COURTESY GENTRY HOMES

    The new Kalaeloa project is intended to be a pedestrian-oriented community. The mix of homes envisioned by Gentry is 174 townhome condominiums and 150 single-family residences with two, three and four bedrooms. An eight-plex multifamily condo is pictured below.

  • RENDERING COURTESY GENTRY HOMES Gentry Homes’ new subdivision features a community park and recreation space, above.

    RENDERING COURTESY GENTRY HOMES

    Gentry Homes’ new subdivision features a community park and recreation space, above.

  • RENDERING COURTESY GENTRY HOMES A pathway to Barbers Point Elementary School.

    RENDERING COURTESY GENTRY HOMES

    A pathway to Barbers Point Elementary School.

Longtime Hawaii housing developer Gentry Homes is planning to build the first homes at the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station in Kalaeloa since the base closed in 1999. Read more

Previous Story
Public meetings begin for revised North Shore sustainability policies

Scroll Up