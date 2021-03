Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of four new independent agents to its Leeward office:

>> Young H. Dowell previously served as a Realtor at Haseko Realty.

>> David S. Inafuku previously worked as a Principal Broker at Haseko Realty and has been licensed since 1977. He also received his broker’s license in 1986.

>> John M. Kagimoto most recently served as a Realtor-Associate at Haseko Realty. He first joined Coldwell Banker Realty in 1999, when he began his real estate career.

>> Tina Magpoc also previously served as a Realtor-Associate at Haseko Realty. She first joined Coldwell Banker Realty in 2005.

