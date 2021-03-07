Honolulu Zoo sloth giving birth to her fifth offspring

Sloths are known to sleep up to 16 to 18 hours a day, but that didn’t stop a “genetically valuable” pair at the Honolulu Zoo from finding enough time to create their fifth baby.

Linneaus’ two-toed sloths Harriet, 7, and Quando, 18, are awaiting their newest offspring.

To watch the birth, scroll down to the live sloth cameras at http://www.honolulu.gov/zoo.html.

The pair also have sired Opihi, who was born on April 24, 2015; Akala who was born on July 17, 2016; Tommi who was born on September 18, 2017; and Lolohi, who was born on December 18, 2018.

Opihi and Lolohi still live at the Honolulu Zoo, where they share an exhibit with two golden lion tamarins. Akala, who now has two offspring of her own, resides at Panaewa Zoo in Hilo. Tommi and Akala now live at zoos outside of Hawaii.

The zoo participates in the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s Species Survival Programs, where Harriet and Quando are considered genetically valuable as sloths do not readily breed in zoos.

The lifespan of sloths in the wild is 15 to 20 years, and can be considerably longer in captivity. They give birth to one offspring at a time. Offspring typically stay with their mom for 9 to 12 months.