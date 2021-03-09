Easy-Kine Cooking: Unlikely chicken recipe works

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are millions of recipes on the internet. Some are great finds; others, you wish you never tried.

Realtor Laura Baker found an internet recipe for Thai-style chicken thighs that she likes. With a few tweaks, it is now in her rotation of go-to dishes, a weekday dinner that comes together in under 1 hour.

The dish is called Thai-style because the sauce includes peanut butter, coco­nut milk and ginger. Her recipe calls for chunky peanut butter because it adds to the texture. But if what you have is the creamy version, use it.

Since Thai food includes some heat, Baker turns to an unlikely condiment.

“We like dishes a little spicy so we use hot or medium salsa,” she said. If you shy away from the heat, substitute mild.

One night, she had yaki soba noodles so she served them with the chicken and its tasty gravy. She said the dish is also good over steamed rice.

Garnishes are also a reminder of Thai food. Peanuts, cilantro and green onions (or Thai basil) add color, taste and texture.

Those avoiding carbs can enjoy this over a bed of crunchy bean sprouts

Her husband, Gary, likes it even better on Day 2.

LAURA BAKER’S THAI-STYLE CHICKEN THIGHS

2 teaspoons neutral cooking oil

2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, each cut in 3 pieces

3/4 cup hot salsa (substitute medium or mild)

1/4 cup chunky peanut butter (substitute creamy)

3/4 cup light coconut milk

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons grated ginger

1/2 cup chopped peanuts, for garnish

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, green onions or Thai basil, for garnish

In large skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil on medium-high and saute chicken until browned, about 3 minutes each side.

Reduce heat to medium and add salsa, peanut butter, coconut milk, soy sauce, sugar and ginger. Simmer on low 30 to 40 minutes, until chicken is thoroughly cooked or an instant-read thermometer hits 175 degrees.

Serve immediately over noodles or rice. Garnish with peanuts and green onions, cilantro or basil. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including noodles or rice): 550 calories, 32 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 215 mg cholesterol, 950 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 55 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.