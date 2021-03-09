comscore Easy-Kine Cooking: Unlikely chicken recipe works | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking

Easy-Kine Cooking: Unlikely chicken recipe works

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:27 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Thai-style chicken thighs.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Thai-style chicken thighs.

Realtor Laura Baker found an internet recipe for Thai-style chicken thighs that she likes. With a few tweaks, it is now in her rotation of go-to dishes, a weekday dinner that comes together in under 1 hour. Read more

Previous Story
Kimjang festivals help maintain South Korea’s kimchi traditions

Scroll Up