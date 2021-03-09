Recipe: Shrimp dish is spicy and speedy

Cayenne adds sting, honey lends sweetness and butter gives a creamy richness to these succulent roasted shrimp.

Even better, the dish comes together in minutes, making it an ideal after-work meal or extremely speedy appetizer.

The shrimp are also excellent tucked into a baguette for a shrimp sandwich. If you happen to have a jar of hot honey (chile-spiced honey), you can use that instead of combining the honey and cayenne.

Just be sure to use a light hand with the lime juice at the very end; hot honey also contains vinegar, so taste as you go. If you’d like to double the recipe, you can. Just use two baking pans so as not to crowd the shrimp.

HOT HONEY SHRIMP

1 tablespoon honey

1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne

1/4 teaspoon grated lime zest

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

1 garlic clove, grated on a Microplane or finely minced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 pound extra-large shrimp, cleaned and patted very dry with paper towels

1 tablespoon very cold butter, cubed

Lime wedges, for serving

1 jalapeno, halved, seeded and very thinly sliced, for serving

1 tablespoon chives or scallion greens, finely chopped, for serving

Mayonnaise, for serving (optional)

Heat oven to 500 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine honey, cayenne, lime zest, ginger, garlic, salt and pepper. Add shrimp and toss to coat.

Spread shrimp on a large rimmed baking sheet and dot with butter. Roast until shrimp is pink and opaque, but before edges have started to curl, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle generously with fresh lime juice and toss with jalapenos and chives or scallions. Serve with mayonnaise if you like. Serves 2.