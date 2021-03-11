comscore City assesses damages from the flood to qualify for federal relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City assesses damages from the flood to qualify for federal relief

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY RYZONE MEDIA

    This courtesy footage shows an aerial view of Haleiwa. Tuesday's torrential rainstorm flooded the North Shore community.

The City and County of Honolulu urged residents to report property damage on its website to help with assessment efforts required to receive federal funds after severe flooding hit businesses and homes on Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 48 new infections as statewide tally tops 28K

Scroll Up