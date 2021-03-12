Off the News: Rain, rain won’t go away

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Don’t stash that umbrella just yet. After days of intermittent downpours, some thunderstorm action as well as dramatic flooding and landslides, the entire state remains under a flash flood watch through at least 6 p.m.

What’s more, according to the National Weather Service: “A wet pattern could linger into the weekend” as tropical moisture pools northward over the state. On Thursday, rainfall rates were up to 3 inches an hour in some areas. Should more downpours hit, try to stay off the road as visibility will be poor and dangerous ponding or flooding is a possibility in already saturated areas.