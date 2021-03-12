Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Rain, rain won’t go away Today Updated 6:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Don’t stash that umbrella just yet. After days of intermittent downpours, some thunderstorm action as well as dramatic flooding and landslides, the entire state remains under a flash flood watch through at least 6 p.m. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Don’t stash that umbrella just yet. After days of intermittent downpours, some thunderstorm action as well as dramatic flooding and landslides, the entire state remains under a flash flood watch through at least 6 p.m. What’s more, according to the National Weather Service: “A wet pattern could linger into the weekend” as tropical moisture pools northward over the state. On Thursday, rainfall rates were up to 3 inches an hour in some areas. Should more downpours hit, try to stay off the road as visibility will be poor and dangerous ponding or flooding is a possibility in already saturated areas. Previous Story Letters: Stop whining, grow up and put on your mask; Woes of Harry, Meghan don’t amount to much; $6.1 billion outrageous federal pork spending