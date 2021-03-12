comscore A family’s love for Love’s hurts as historic Hawaii bakery nears end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A family’s love for Love’s hurts as historic Hawaii bakery nears end

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • COURTESY DEBORAH CANDACE LOVE Deborah Candace Love, pictured at home with a portrait of her great- grandfather Robert Love Jr., whose father founded Love’s Bakery in 1851 in Honolulu.

    Deborah Candace Love, pictured at home with a portrait of her great- grandfather Robert Love Jr., whose father founded Love’s Bakery in 1851 in Honolulu.

  • COURTESY DEBORAH CANDACE LOVE Love family members gathered for a reunion in 2008.

    Love family members gathered for a reunion in 2008.

Several generations of kamaaina families have loved Love’s Bakery. But for one family the impending shutdown of the nearly 170-year-old business hits at a deeper level. Read more

